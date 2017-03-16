Sarah Maycock is account exec at Adecco General Staffing

Sarah Maycock will represent Adecco General Staffing as an account executive, focusing on industrial placements in the Boise area. She will raise awareness of the Adecco brand in the Treasure Valley Area.

Maycock is a member of Boise Young Professionals where she maintains very active roles on the community engagement, outreach and events committees and was nominated as Young Citizen of the Year in 2016 by BYP. She graduated in 2012 with a master’s degree from Boise State University.

