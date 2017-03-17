Idaho Nonprofit Center appoints three new board members

Bill Maikranz, president/CEO at United Way South-central Idaho; Michelle Larson, senior career consultant at Lee Hecht Harrison; and Karen Bilowith, president/CEO at the Idaho Community Foundation, have joined the Idaho Nonprofit Center board.

The INC represents the interests of Idaho’s more than 5,500 registered charitable nonprofit organizations and serves as a broker of information and a bridge between the nonprofit, for-profit and government sectors.

Other programs of the INC include Idaho Gives, the INC Statewide Conference, and Nonprofit Resource Thursdays.

