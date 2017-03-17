Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Social media for the reluctant (access required)

Social media for the reluctant (access required)

By: Dorie Fain March 17, 2017 0

Anyone who knows me well will vouch for the fact that I am not a fan of social media. Having tried Facebook many years ago and only to shut down my profile soon after, I feel liberated from the traps of social media. I didn’t have great self-control with Facebook. I would constantly check for ...

About Dorie Fain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo