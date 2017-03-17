Quantcast
Task force seeks to improve the image of professional-technical education (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith March 17, 2017 0

High school students need to change their perception of various career options and so do their parents, says the governor’s task force on workforce development. Idaho has a growing workforce shortage that will result in 49,000 unfilled positions by 2024, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. One of the greatest needs identified by the task force ...

