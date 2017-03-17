Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



High school students need to change their perception of various career options and so do their parents, says the governor’s task force on workforce development. Idaho has a growing workforce shortage that will result in 49,000 unfilled positions by 2024, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. One of the greatest needs identified by the task force ...