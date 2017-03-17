Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Valley County will accept a minimum bid of $400,000 for 20 lots at Tamarack Resort at a May 1 tax deed sale, a far cry from the $15 million minimum bid requirement that garnered no bids at a similar Feb. 21 auction. But it's not a steal for the winning bidder. The deal could still cost ...