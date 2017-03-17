Quantcast
Valley County lowers Tamarack Resort price from $15m to $400K – but there’s a catch (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 17, 2017 0

Valley County will accept a minimum bid of $400,000 for 20 lots at Tamarack Resort at a May 1 tax deed sale, a far cry from the $15 million minimum bid requirement that garnered no bids at a similar Feb. 21 auction. But it's not a steal for the winning bidder. The deal could still cost ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

