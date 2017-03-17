Quantcast
Zack Stoddard joins TOK Commercial Real Estate

By: IBR Staff March 17, 2017 0

zackstoddard_whiteZack Stoddard has joined Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate’s office brokerage team. He assists clients with market competition studies, property tours, lease renewal, contract negotiation, tenant representation and prospecting. Stoddard’s previous commercial real estate internships provided him considerable experience in property leasing, property management and commercial leasing.

Stoddard is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and holds a BS in business and history. He holds a Washington real estate brokerage license.

