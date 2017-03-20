Courtney Kirchner-Brumbach is senior director of network operations at St. Luke’s

Courtney Kirchner-Brumbach has joined the St. Luke’s Health Partners leadership team as a senior director of network operations.

Kirchner-Brumbach most recently served as director of governance and regulatory review at St. Luke’s Health System, building and strengthening the education and processes that support and enrich the effectiveness of its boards of directors. Her new responsibilities with SLHP include: development and management of business programs required for network growth and success, assurance of appropriate and effective corporate and operational governance, and coordination of SLHP’s processes and initiatives with key stakeholders.

Kirchner-Brumback holds two degrees from Boise State University, a bachelor of business administration in operations management, graduating summa cum laude, and a master of public administration.

