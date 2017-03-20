Former Idaho AG Jim Jones joins Boise office of Parsons Behle & Latimer

Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones has joined the law firm of Parsons Behle & Latimer’s Boise office in an of counsel position. His practice will include mediation, appeals and legal consultations on a broad range of legal-related issues. He will also dedicate time to pro bono work.

Jones’ legal career spans more than 50 years, including serving as chief justice of the Idaho State Supreme Court, a position he was elected to in 2015. He served as legislative assistant to former U.S. Senator Len B. Jordan for three years, beginning in 1970. He maintained a private law practice, starting in 1973, until his election as Idaho Attorney General in 1982. During his eight-year tenure as Idaho Attorney General, Jones successfully battled the State’s largest electric utility over control of the Snake River, resulting in the modernization of Idaho’s water law and an adjudication of the Snake River. He had documented this historic water fight in his recently released book, A Little Dam Problem. Jones also argued three cases before the United States Supreme Court.

After completion of his service as attorney general, Jones began private practice in Boise, which continued until being elected to the Idaho Supreme Court in 2004. He was re-elected in 2010 and elected to serve as Chief Justice on July 15, 2015.