Idaho State University is adding a Master of Taxation degree to help address a shortage of accountants specialized in tax law in eastern Idaho and across the country. Changes to tax law over the last several years have made the country's tax system more difficult to decipher, said Daniel Ames, associate dean at ISU College of Business. ...