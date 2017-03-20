Linda Zaccheo and Jodi Rathbun join Cornerstone Design

Linda Zaccheo and Jodi Rathbun have joined Cornerstone Design, a professional interior design firm in Boise.

Senior Designer Zaccheo has 25 years of professional and award-winning interior design expertise. She has previously worked for Armstrong Planning & Design, Strite Design + Remodel, and Carol’s Design House. In her position at Cornerstone, she is responsible for space planning, comprehensive interior design services, drawings/ renderings and project management. She serves as the ASID Intermountain Chapter Professional Development Chair.

Design Coordinator Jodi Rathbun is a New York native and holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Saint Rose Center for Art and Design. She has more than 10 years of high end design consultation, space planning and business analysis in the design industry. As design coordinator at Cornerstone, she is responsible for studio design operations, design support and logistics.