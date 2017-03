A fifth-grade teacher at Garfield Elementary School in Boise received one of public education’s most prestigeous honors Feb. 10 at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in Washington, D.C.

Sonia Galaviz was presented the NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence and $25,000. Galaviz accepted the award on stage in front of 900 guests in Washington, D.C., plus hundreds of live stream viewers in the evening’s nail-biting finale.