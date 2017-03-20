Theresa Grant-Narasimhan to lead Friends of the Boise Public Library PR committee

Theresa Grant-Narasimhan has been appointed chair of the public relations committee and board member of the Friends of the Boise Public Library.

Grant-Narasimhan will be responsible for promoting the Library’s bookstore (located in the back of the main downtown library), and upcoming book sales which provide financial support for the Library. She joins the board with 15 years of marketing, public relations and nonprofit experience. Grant-Narasimhan holds a BA and BS from Boise State University as well as executive certificates in leading successful social programs from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and Management and Leadership from MIT Sloan School of Management. She was named one of Idaho Business Reviews’ Woman of the Year in 2010 and is the founder and director of Make A Difference, an international nonprofit that provides vulnerable children access to quality educational opportunities.

Grant-Narasimhan was born and raised in Hailey. She and her family recently moved to Boise from Boston.

The Friends of the Boise Public Library is a nonprofit citizen’s group that supports the growth of library service in Boise and encourages the use of the library as a community learning, recreation, and information center.

