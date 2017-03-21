Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Concordia University School of Law presents Law Leaders in Action awards

Concordia University School of Law presents Law Leaders in Action awards

By: IBR Staff March 21, 2017 0

Photo courtesy of Concordia University School of Law

Photo courtesy of Concordia University School of Law

This year’s Concordia University School of Law Leaders in Action Awards were presented to retired Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones (left) and Capital High School teacher Cindy Wilson (right).  More than 140 people gathered in downtown Boise on March 1 to honor two community leaders at Concordia University School of Law’s 5th Annual Leaders in Action Awards.

Each year, the Leaders in Action Awards recognizes a law and education leader who have made significant contributions to making Idaho a better state.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo