Concordia University School of Law presents Law Leaders in Action awards

This year’s Concordia University School of Law Leaders in Action Awards were presented to retired Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones (left) and Capital High School teacher Cindy Wilson (right). More than 140 people gathered in downtown Boise on March 1 to honor two community leaders at Concordia University School of Law’s 5th Annual Leaders in Action Awards.

Each year, the Leaders in Action Awards recognizes a law and education leader who have made significant contributions to making Idaho a better state.