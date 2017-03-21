Corey Surber named board chair at United Way

Corey Surber has been named the new board chair for United Way of Treasure Valley. Surber is the director of state advocacy for Saint Alphonsus Health System and its parent company, Trinity Health.

Surber, who has been on the 19-member United Way Board of Directors since 2010, will serve a two-year term as chair. Surber replaces the previous chair, Jennifer Reynolds, vice president and district manager at U.S. Bank.

Surber has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Idaho and a master’s degree from Boise State University, where she serves as an adjunct instructor in the College of Health Sciences.