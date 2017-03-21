Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Corey Surber named board chair at United Way

Corey Surber named board chair at United Way

By: IBR Staff March 21, 2017 0

Corey Surber has been named the new board chair for United Way of Treasure Valley. Surber is the director of state advocacy for Saint Alphonsus Health System and its parent company, Trinity Health.

Surber, who has been on the 19-member United Way Board of Directors since 2010, will serve a two-year term as chair. Surber replaces the previous chair, Jennifer Reynolds, vice president and district manager at U.S. Bank.

Surber has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Idaho and a master’s degree from Boise State University, where she serves as an adjunct instructor in the College of Health Sciences.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo