Delta Dental of Idaho employees take pledges for Idaho Public Television
By: IBR Staff
March 21, 2017
7:40 pm Tue, March 21, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are Delta Dental of Idaho employees Monique Evancic, Marketing Manager; Stephanie Blaser, Marketing Coordinator; Lorinda VanPelt, Administrative Assistant; Samantha Kenney, Community Outreach Manager; Lola Yoshinaga, Professional Relations Representative; Angie Powers, Community Outreach Administrative Assistant; Jean De Luca, President & CEO; Kyle Bigelow, Digital and Product Marketing Manager; Jamie Chaffin, Program and Competitive Intelligence Specialist; Kristina Inskeep, Accounting Manager; Cami Sindon, Community Outreach Program Supervisor; and Hilary Swidecki, Sales Account Manager. Photo courtesy of IPTV.
The Delta Dental of Idaho team volunteered to answer phones and take pledges from callers to support Idaho Public Television’s annual Festival fundraising event.
The team raised more than $11,000 for IPTV from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on March 15.