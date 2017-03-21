Five Boise Regional Realtors members inducted into NAR Emeritus Society

Boise Regional Realtors recognized five of its members who have been inducted into the National Association of Realtors Emeritus Society: Bart Ballantyne, Ballantyne Real Estate; Patti Bowman, Group One Sotheby’s International Realty; Maurice Clifton, PowerHaus Real Estate Services; Patricia Drilling, Keller Williams Realty Boise; and Lee Hill, Group One Sotheby’s International Realty.

These individuals have served the real estate industry for a cumulative period of 40 years as members of the National Association of REALTORS. They were honored at the BRR Past President’s Breakfast on February 2.

They join the ranks of current BRR Emeriti members: David Dykstra, Windermere Real Estate; Mary-Edith Hill, Hill Real Estate Agency; Phil Hoover, Phil Hoover, Inc.; Ilene Johnson, ERA West Wind Real Estate; and Judy Weed, Judy Weed Real Estate.