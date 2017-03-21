Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Idaho led the nation in job growth in 2016, mostly because of people moving into the state, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Idaho added 27,500 jobs between January 2016 and January 2017. The state's 4 percent growth rate was the fastest in the country. Utah was fourth in the country with a growth rate ...