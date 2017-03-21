Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Idaho tops nation in job growth for 2016 (access required)

Idaho tops nation in job growth for 2016 (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith March 21, 2017 0

Idaho led the nation in job growth in 2016, mostly because of people moving into the state, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Idaho added 27,500 jobs between January 2016 and January 2017. The state's 4 percent growth rate was the fastest in the country. Utah was fourth in the country with a growth rate ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo