ISU Geosciences researcher Sarah Godsey receives NSF award

Idaho State University geosciences Assistant Prof. Sarah Godsey has received a prestigious award in support of early-career faculty awarded by the National Science Foundation. Her award includes more than $500,000 to study streams and stream channels for five years.

The award is part of the NSF’s Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER). It’s given to faculty “who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization,” the NSF said.

Godsey’s is the only CAREER award at ISU in the last decade and one of a few ever awarded to an ISU faculty member. This award acknowledges Godsey’s leadership in integrating education and research.

Godsey’s project will focus on sites throughout the western United States, including in the Pocatello area, the Frank Church Wilderness, and the Owyhee Range, as well as in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and Coast Range. The sites were chosen because initial data shows that they may dry out for different reasons, and because other scientists are also working there or watershed managers have asked for better science.