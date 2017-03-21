Jonny Fisher named Idaho Business Leader of the Year

Idaho State University alum Jonny Fisher, founder and owner of Textbook Exchange, has been named the 2017 Idaho Business Leader of the Year by the Idaho State University Alpha Kappa Psi, Delta Upsilon chapter, the professional business fraternity. Fisher was recognized at a dinner in Pocatello March 16.

The award annually recognizes an Idaho business leader who has demonstrated outstanding business and professional ethics while contributing significant support to worthwhile community, civic and education activities.

Fisher started Textbook Exchange with his brother Jared in 2001 after noticing how they and many of their fellow students were unhappy with the prices of textbooks. Fisher is now owner of several Textbook Exchange stores in Pocatello, Boise and Nampa.

Fisher graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in finance in 2006. He also works in his family’s Fisher Realty Group under Keller Williams.