JR Norvell on has been promoted to regional manager at T-O Engineers. He most recently served as the firm’s Spokane office manager. Norvell will continue to hold the post of office manager and will now also be responsible for the business development, strategic planning and marketing efforts for T-O’s Spokane and Coeur d’Alene offices.

