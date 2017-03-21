Quantcast
Ripley Doorn & Company hires two new associate accountants

By: IBR Staff March 21, 2017 0

Christopher Beukelman and Trevor Kiser have joined Ripley Doorn & Company as associate accountants.

Beukelman’s responsibilities will include income tax preparation and working with small business clients. He is a recent graduate of Boise State University, where he earned a BS in accounting and finance.

Kiser’s responsibilities will include income tax preparation and working with small business clients. He is a recent graduate of University of Idaho, where he earned a BS in accounting.

Ripley Doorn & Company is a CPA firm with three offices located in Boise, Nampa & Caldwell.

