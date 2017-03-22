Abbey Louie opens Élan Consulting Group

Abbey Louie recently launched Élan Consulting Group, a Boise consulting practice focused on organizational health, employee engagement, leadership development and talent management.

Louie spent the last decade in employee development at The Boeing Company. She has extensive experience managing leadership programs, developing and executing enterprise-wide talent management strategies, designing training curriculum and providing one-on-one coaching.

