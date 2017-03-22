Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Abbey Louie opens Élan Consulting Group

Abbey Louie opens Élan Consulting Group

By: IBR Staff March 22, 2017 0

View More: http://jessicademersphoto.pass.us/abbey-business-shootAbbey Louie recently launched Élan Consulting Group, a Boise consulting practice focused on organizational health, employee engagement, leadership development and talent management.

Louie spent the last decade in employee development at The Boeing Company. She has extensive experience managing leadership programs, developing and executing enterprise-wide talent management strategies, designing training curriculum and providing one-on-one coaching.

To submit business announcements like People, Out of the Office, Good Works and events, click here

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo