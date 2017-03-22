Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Friends without benefits: Companies are now verifying spouses and dependents (access required)

Friends without benefits: Companies are now verifying spouses and dependents (access required)

By: Claude Solnik March 22, 2017 0

After letting employees simply add the names of spouses and dependents to health insurance coverage, more firms are taking a Reagan-esque approach to policies: Trust, but verify. They are asking employees to verify spouses’ and dependents’ status with birth and marriage certificates and tax return pages, to purge ineligible people from the health insurance rolls. This can ...

About Claude Solnik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo