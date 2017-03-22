Greg Taddicken to manage Terracon Consultant Boise office

Professional Engineer Greg Taddicken has been promoted to the position of office manager at Terracon Consultant’s Boise office.

Taddicken has worked as an engineer for Terracon for five years where his responsibilities have included managing the materials and construction inspections department.

The Terracon Boise office opened in 1992. Terracon specializes in environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials testing work.

