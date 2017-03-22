Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Greg Taddicken to manage Terracon Consultant Boise office

Greg Taddicken to manage Terracon Consultant Boise office

By: IBR Staff March 22, 2017 0

greg-taddickenProfessional Engineer Greg Taddicken has been promoted to the position of office manager at Terracon Consultant’s Boise office.

Taddicken has worked as an engineer for Terracon for five years where his responsibilities have included managing the materials and construction inspections department.

The Terracon Boise office opened in 1992. Terracon specializes in environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials testing work.

To submit business announcements like People, Out of the Office, Good Works and events, click here

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo