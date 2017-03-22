Tru by Hilton breaks ground on Eagle Road in Meridian
By: IBR Staff
March 22, 2017
Pictured (l-r) are Tripp McLaughlin, Director of Brand Management for Tru by Hilton; Alexandra Jaritz, Global Head of Tru by Hilton; Nancy Ratigan, Hilton; Denise Carpenter, Vice President & Managing Director – Development/NW Region at Hilton; Andy Pettingill, Vice President, Hospitality Western States Lodging Management; David Webster, Hotel Owner; Matt Wehling, SVP Development – US & Canada Hilton; Lisa Waldron, Director of Development, Hilton and Matt Clark, Senior Manager, Development – U.S. West for Tru by Hilton. Photo courtesy of PadillaCRT.
Feb. 1 marked the official groundbreaking of the Tru by Hilton hotel in Meridian. The 4-story, 92-room property on S. Eagle Road is set to open in February 2018.