Bruce Harral joins T-O Engineers as transportation project manager

Bruce Harral has joined T-O Engineers as a transportation project manager.

Harral comes to T-O after a long career with ITD District 5 and 3 as well as serving as a project manager for Connecting Idaho Partners (CIP) managing GARVEE Projects for ITD. He started his career working for ITD District 5 in Pocatello where he primarily worked overseeing construction projects. He then transferred to District 3 in Boise where he continued his construction oversight on the Wye Phase I and later was appointed as a project administrator.

Following his time with District 3 Bruce managed numerous GARVEE projects for Connecting Idaho Partners (CIP) including State Highway 16 and the Meridian Interchange. Harral brings T-O Engineers a depth of management, design, and construction knowledge.

