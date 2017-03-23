Christine Salmi selected as appellate lawyer representative for the US Court of Appeals

Christine M. Salmi has been selected to serve as appellate lawyer representatives for the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Her term is effective immediately and will conclude on December 31, 2019. Appellate lawyer representatives are members of the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference and are chosen by the circuit court.

Salmi is a senior counsel in Perkins Coie’s Boise office, where she serves as head of the local Litigation practice. She is a member of the firm’s appellate and labor & employment practices and is chair of the Boise office’s diversity committee. She represents clients in complex real estate, insurance and construction litigation matters, as well as in employment disputes involving wage claims, discrimination claims, wrongful termination claims and challenges to covenants not to compete in Idaho state courts and federal courts and in neighboring jurisdictions. In the appellate arena, Salmi represents clients in cases involving product liability, the First Amendment, trademark infringement, environmental resources, special education law and general commercial contracts disputes.

Salmi is a co-founder and the current chair of the Idaho State Bar’s Appellate Practice Section; member of the Idaho State Bar, Appellate Practice Section; member Idaho Chapter of the Federal Bar Association; and volunteer attorney, Court Appointed Special Advocates. She is also a co-editor/publisher of the Idaho Appellate Handbook.