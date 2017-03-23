Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Coffee shop will join the Chevron station in Harris Ranch (access required)

Coffee shop will join the Chevron station in Harris Ranch (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 23, 2017 0

The man who gave Harris Ranch its first service station in 2014 is now building the first coffee shop for Harris Ranch. Steven Tracy is building the 2,000-square-foot Coffee Mill coffee shop right next to his Chevron station and Ranch Market at Warm Springs Avenue and Eckert Road. Construction started in January and Tracy expects to ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo