Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



As organizations move from permanent employees to more use of temporary, contingent, and “gig” employees, the pre-employment screenings typically associated with permanent hires are starting to be seen for temporary employees as well. That’s according to the Society for Human Resource Management, which identified the gig workforce as one of its “trends for the year” for ...