Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / The taxman goes abroad (access required)

The taxman goes abroad (access required)

By: Claude Solnik March 23, 2017 0

Possibly the biggest global treasure hunt in history is going on, as the U.S. government recovers billions of dollars in taxes owed on money kept in foreign bank accounts with many billions more at stake. The Internal Revenue Service is making this global push to go after taxes on money Americans at home and abroad have ...

About Claude Solnik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo