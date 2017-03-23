Quantcast
Woodhouse Group Real Estate adds three realtors

By: IBR Staff March 23, 2017 0

Christina Sandberg, Sara Carr and Andrea Anderson have joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate.

Sandberg holds an associate’s degree in culinary arts and bachelor’s degree in health science from Boise State University.

Carr is a graduate of Boise State University and has been a realtor since 2006. She is a member of the Boise Regional Realtors and has earned a place in the Circle of Excellence. She works in conjunction with loan officers, inspectors, appraisers, and escrow officers to ensure smooth and timely closings.

Anderson  has been in real estate more than two years and is the 2017 vice chair of the Boise Regional Realtors

Outreach Committee. She graduated from college in journalism and public relations, and prior to her real estate career she was co-owner of a small event company in Washington State called Seattle Event Planners, where she put on auctions and also coordinated weddings. Anderson worked for Seattle Children’s Hospital as an event coordinator helping with some of their largest fundraising events.

