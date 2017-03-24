Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has cleared the sale of the nonprofit St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston to the for-profit, Tennessee-based RCCH HeathCare Partners. St. Louis-based Ascension Health, which had owned St. Joseph’s since 2002, in September agreed to sell the hospital to RCCH for $109 million. The amount of the sale, as well ...