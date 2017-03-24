Bank of the Cascades promotes two

Wendi Kern and Robby Robinson, both longtime branch managers in Southwest Idaho, have been promoted to the position of vice president at Bank of the Cascades. Kern has served as branch manager of the bank’s Emmett location for nine years, and Robinson has led the Mountain Home branch since 2002.

In addition to their new roles, Kern and Robinson will continue as branch managers and provide day-to-day strategic leadership over all branch services, banking relationships, staffing, and loan and deposit goals.

Bank of the Cascades is a Northwest community bank and operates 14 branches throughout Southwest Idaho and the Treasure Valley.

