Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



There's a stigma to riding the bus in the Treasure Valley. Donna Bernardelli, who rides to work at the Moffatt Thomas law firm every day, hears it all the time. “’Are you afraid to drive? Do you have a DUI?’” she said. “I get a lot of ‘Don’t you ride with a lot of weird people?’ The ...