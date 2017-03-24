Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Bus riders find merit in public transit (access required)

Bus riders find merit in public transit (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 24, 2017 0

There's a stigma to riding the bus in the Treasure Valley. Donna Bernardelli, who rides to work at the Moffatt Thomas law firm every day, hears it all the time. “’Are you afraid to drive? Do you have a DUI?’” she said. “I get a lot of ‘Don’t you ride with a lot of weird people?’ The ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo