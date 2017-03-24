Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Contract tips for architects and engineers (access required)

Contract tips for architects and engineers (access required)

By: David Bowser March 24, 2017 0

A professional designer, such as an architect or engineer, will enter into many contracts to provide services. Owners often will not acknowledge design professionals’ narrow profit margins or limited access to assets and expendable capital to fund large payouts. When dealing with buildings and development, if something goes wrong the potential liability is great. Most often, ...

About David Bowser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo