Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / D.L. Evans Bank at Buy Idaho Capitol Show

D.L. Evans Bank at Buy Idaho Capitol Show

By: IBR Staff March 24, 2017 0

Pictured here (l-r) are D. L. Evans Bank employees Charlie Connolly, VP Commercial Loan Officer, Karcher branch; Chantayn Winner, Treasurer for Buy Idaho and AVP Business Development/Cash Management Officer for D.L. Evans Bank;  and Dawn Davis, AVP Branch Manager, Boise Parkcenter branch. Photo courtesy of D.L. Evans Bank. 

Pictured here (l-r) are D. L. Evans Bank employees Charlie Connolly, VP Commercial Loan Officer, Karcher branch; Chantayn Winner, Treasurer for Buy Idaho and AVP Business Development/Cash Management Officer for D.L. Evans Bank;  and Dawn Davis, AVP Branch Manager, Boise Parkcenter branch. Photo courtesy of D.L. Evans Bank.

D.L. Evans Bank participated in the Buy Idaho Capitol Show Jan. 18 in the Idaho State Capitol rotunda. The show is an annual Buy Idaho event with over 100 Buy Idaho members featuring their products and services. Buy Idaho is a nonprofit organization that encourages Idahoans to support their local communities.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo