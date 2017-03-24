D.L. Evans Bank at Buy Idaho Capitol Show
By: IBR Staff
March 24, 2017
5:00 am Fri, March 24, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are D. L. Evans Bank employees Charlie Connolly, VP Commercial Loan Officer, Karcher branch; Chantayn Winner, Treasurer for Buy Idaho and AVP Business Development/Cash Management Officer for D.L. Evans Bank; and Dawn Davis, AVP Branch Manager, Boise Parkcenter branch. Photo courtesy of D.L. Evans Bank.
D.L. Evans Bank participated in the Buy Idaho Capitol Show Jan. 18 in the Idaho State Capitol rotunda. The show is an annual Buy Idaho event with over 100 Buy Idaho members featuring their products and services. Buy Idaho is a nonprofit organization that encourages Idahoans to support their local communities.