Group One Sotheby’s adds associate brokers, realtors

Patricia Cole has attained the position of associate broker at Group One Sotheby’s International. She has been involved with real estate, advertising, sales and marketing in the Treasure Valley since 1990. Cole is a Boise Regional Realtors Circle of Excellence recipient.

Sandra Braley has joined Group One Sotheby’s International. She grew up with a family in the construction and remodeling industry, learned early about building and materials and served as laborer and estimator in her family business.

Missy Coman recently added associate broker license to her role as a realtor at Group One Sotheby’s International Realty. Coman is co-owner of Coman Collection Custom Homes with her husband and is active in design, decor, project management, and quality control. Staging homes and preparing them to sell is her specialty. She has more than 20 years in the residential construction industry.

Josh Shearer has bought, rehabbed, and sold dozens of properties. Shearer’s experience with multi-unit properties, tenants, and commercial real estate gives his clients an extra edge.

Lisa Bowman Zeiter is a full-time associate broker at Group One Sotheby’s International Realty. She is in the Boise Regional Realtors Circle of excellence top producers. In 2015 she received the Gold Level award. Lisa is a retired librarian of 22 years and holds an MBA and MA in library science.