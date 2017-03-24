Idaho City Historical Foundation wins award for interpretation, preservation

The Idaho City Historical Foundation has will receive the 2016 Sister Alfreda Elsensohn Award for outstanding museum interpretation and historical preservation at a ceremony on April 1.

The presentation will take place at the historic Pon Yam House on the corner of Commercial and Montgomery Streets in Idaho City and is open to the public.

The Sister Alfreda Elsensohn Award is issued annually by the Idaho Humanities Council, the Idaho State Historical Society, and the Idaho Heritage Trust. It carries a pooled $10,000 prize to be used by a chosen museum, historical society, or interpretive organization to continue its educational efforts. The Sister Alfreda award is the highest honor available to an Idaho museum. Representatives from the three organizations will be in Idaho City on April 1 for the ceremony, which runs from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Pon Yam house.

“The Idaho City Historical Foundation is the cultural center of the Idaho City community,” said Idaho Humanities Council Executive Director Rick Ardinger. “History is the reason why so many people visit the town throughout the year. Every July 4th the town meets to read aloud the Declaration of Independence, and then enjoy picnics. The ICHF is the town’s cultural hub.”

Sister Alfreda was an historian who founded the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude Monastery in the 1930s. The award recognizes museums that follow her vision of museums as exciting, interactive, and educational institutions.