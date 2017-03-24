Quantcast
Idaho City Historical Foundation wins award for interpretation, preservation

Idaho City Historical Foundation wins award for interpretation, preservation

By: IBR Staff March 24, 2017 0

The Pon Yam house in Idaho City. The Chinese immigrant Pon Yam possessed the largest diamond ring in the Boise Basin and became known as the “king merchant” for his commercial success, according to the Idaho Heritage Trust. He’s thought to have leased a building at Montgomery and Commercial in Idaho City and operated it as a store for 20 years, selling bean curd, cuttlefish, dried oysters, bamboo shoots and dry duck. Chinese books, clothing, gambling equipment, firecrackers and religious articles were also available there. Photo courtesy of Idaho City Historical Foundation

The Idaho City Historical Foundation has will receive the 2016 Sister Alfreda Elsensohn Award for outstanding museum interpretation and historical preservation at a ceremony on April 1.

The presentation will take place at the historic Pon Yam House on the corner of Commercial and Montgomery Streets in Idaho City and is open to the public.

The Sister Alfreda Elsensohn Award is issued annually by the Idaho Humanities Council, the Idaho State Historical Society, and the Idaho Heritage Trust. It carries a pooled $10,000 prize to be used by a chosen museum, historical society, or interpretive organization to continue its educational efforts.  The Sister Alfreda award is the highest honor available to an Idaho museum. Representatives from the three organizations will be in Idaho City on April 1 for the ceremony, which runs from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Pon Yam house.

Rick Ardinger

“The Idaho City Historical Foundation is the cultural center of the Idaho City community,” said Idaho Humanities Council Executive Director Rick Ardinger. “History is the reason why so many people visit the town throughout the year. Every July 4th the town meets to read aloud the Declaration of Independence, and then enjoy picnics. The ICHF is the town’s cultural hub.”

Sister Alfreda was an historian who founded the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude Monastery in the 1930s.  The award recognizes museums that follow her vision of museums as exciting, interactive, and educational institutions.

