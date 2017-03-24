Idaho job-seeker information hacked

A software breach that hit a company called America’s Job Link has also put at risk information belonging to job-seekers in Idaho and other states.

The Idaho Department of Labor wrote to IdahoWorks customers to let them know about the breach and to warn them that their name, social security number and date of birth might have been released

It appears that your IdahoWorks account information may have been compromised by a hacking incident involving America’s Job Link, which hosts the state’s “IdahoWorks” system.

“Please visit labor.idaho.gov/security for instructions and information on how to activate a credit fraud alert, file a police report and protect yourself from identity theft,” the department said, adding that a toll-free number would be available by March 24.

America’s Job Link is a Kansas-based, multi-state web system that connects job seekers with employers and hosts the job search services of several states, including Idaho.

Idaho Department of Labor left the remedy up to the individual account owners, advising them to place a fraud alert on their credit accounts through a credit bureau reporting agency. It did not include other information about how to pursue these measures.

“If you discover suspicious activity on your credit reports or have reason to believe your information is being misused, call your local law enforcement agency and file a police report,” said the department.

Delaware Department of Labor Secretary Patrice Gilliam Johnson said March 22 that the attack occurred after a hacker created a job-seeker account in the Delaware JobLink database and then exploited a vulnerability in the system. Kansas-based America’s Job Link Alliance operates jobs software for Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont. Records in all of those states were compromised.