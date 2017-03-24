Thomas Felter opens commercial property management company

Thomas Felter has opened Spectrum Commercial Property Management, LLC in Boise.

Felter has more than 20 years of experience as a real estate professional with expertise in portfolio management. Most recently, he served as general manager of Owyhee Place in downtown Boise. Prior to that he served as the commercial program manager for the Idaho Department of Lands, senior property manager for Biomed Realty Trust in San Diego, Calif., director of property management for Coldwell Banker Commercial and CB Management Services in Yuba City, Calif. and as a commercial property manager at Thornton Oliver Keller in Boise.

Felter holds a BA in business administration from Point Loma Nazarene College in San Diego and he is a certified shopping center manager.