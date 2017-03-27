Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Kevin Booe has been director since 2006 of the Boise Public Library system, which includes the downtown main library, three branches that have been completed within the last decade, and a branch under construction. The main library sees about 4,000 visitors a day. The Boise Library system has an annual operating budget of $11 million and ...