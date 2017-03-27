Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / A word with Kevin Booe of the Boise Public Library (access required)

A word with Kevin Booe of the Boise Public Library (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen March 27, 2017 0

Kevin Booe has been director since 2006 of the Boise Public Library system, which includes the downtown main library, three branches that have been completed within the last decade, and a branch under construction. The main library sees about 4,000 visitors a day. The Boise Library system has an annual operating budget of $11 million and ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo