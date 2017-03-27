Charity Nelson is economic development director at BVEP

Charity Nelson has been appointed director of economic development at Boise Valley Economic Partnership. She replaces Jana Jones, who has joined the University of Idaho as executive director of economic development there.

Nelson joined BVEP last year as a project manager after a decade at Micron Technology focused on recruiting, organizational effectiveness and global talent acquisition strategy.

Nelson has a BS in psychology & communication and an MA in communication from the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

BVEP is the regional economic development organization for the Boise Valley, representing the southwestern Idaho counties of Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem and Owyhee.