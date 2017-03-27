David Douglass joins College of Idaho as dean of faculty and VP of academic affairs

David Douglass has joined the College of Idaho as dean of the faculty and vice president for academic affairs. Douglass will finish out the academic year at Willamette University in Salem, Ore., where he has served as an academic and student affairs dean, before joining the College of Idaho this summer.

Douglass was hired at Willamette in 1997 as a professor in the department of civic communication & media studies. He advanced to become associate dean and then interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts before being promoted to his most recent role as Willamette’s chief student affairs officer in 2010.

Douglass completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech communication from California State University, Fresno, and earned a Ph.D. from Penn State University.