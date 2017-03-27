Franz Witte Landscape Contracting signs new partner

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff March 27, 2017

Joe Gruber has taken the role of vice president of maintenance at Franz Witte Landscape Contracting Inc. and will share ownership of the company with Franz Witte, Seneca Hull, Vicki Witte Glade Burlingame and Danny Turner.

Gruber has 22 years of experience in the landscape maintenance industry and has been with the Boise-based Franz Witte for a year and a half. His leadership in the maintenance department led to major growth in both the commercial and residential spaces this year and made a busy snow season efficient and successful.

Gruber is in his second term as president of the Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association.

