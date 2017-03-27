Gov. Otter vetoes 2 state employee benefit bills

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has vetoed two pieces of legislation sent to him by the Legislature.

On March 24, Otter nixed a proposal requiring the state to offer state employee health insurance plans that use health savings accounts, or HSAs. Otter criticized the bill for having too many complications, arguing that it would lead to greater out-of-pocket costs for state employees who select a high-deductible health plan.

However, the Republican governor encouraged lawmakers to study the idea after the legislative session is over.

Also on March 24, Otter vetoed a proposal changing the requirements for the annual state survey of state employee pay and benefits.