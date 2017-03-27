Historical Society director Janet Gallimore receives award at film festival

Janet L. Gallimore, executive director of the Idaho State Historical Society, received the 2017 Grande Dame Award in the category of “cultural leadership” at the Grande Dame Brunch and Women’s Leadership Celebration in Ketchum, hosted by Zions Bank and Idaho Women in Leadership.

The event took place during the 2017 Sun Valley Film Festival. The award was presented by Academy Award winning actress Geena Davis.

Gallimore directs an agency that includes the Idaho State Museum, Idaho State Archives and State Records Center, State Historic Preservation Office, and Historic Sites program. She has 35 years’ experience in the area of cultural resource management. She holds an MS in Business from National Lewis University and BA in Business and Fine Art from Barat College. Gallimore has been executive director of the Idaho State Historical Society since 2007 and has served in a leadership role for vital state initiatives including the restoration of the Idaho State Capitol, the yearlong commemoration of the State Territorial Sesquicentennial, and the creation of the A. Lincoln: His Legacy in Idaho exhibition at the Idaho State Archives. She is now leading the expansion and re-imagination of the Idaho State Museum, which will reopen in spring of 2018.

A graduate of the J. Paul Getty Museum Management Institute, Gallimore is a member of the Board of the American Association of State and Local History and a member of the Steering Committee for the History Relevance Campaign. She has served as a peer reviewer for American Alliance of Museums and its museum accreditation program from 1995-to the present.

Gallimore previously served as director of operations for the Confluence Project that is leading the creation of seven artworks by artist Maya Lin in the Pacific Northwest. From 1981-2003, she served as director of cultural resources for the Lake County Forest Preserves, an entrepreneurial government in the north suburbs of Chicago, where she directed the Lake County Discovery Museum, Bonner Heritage Farm, Adlai Stevenson Historic Home and the Greenbelt Cultural Center.