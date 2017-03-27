Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Idaho First Bank names Bobbi Mehringer SVP bank administration

Idaho First Bank names Bobbi Mehringer SVP bank administration

By: IBR Staff March 27, 2017 0

bobbi-mehringerBobbi Mehringer has been named SVP bank administration at Idaho First Bank. She holds responsibility for all administrative operations of the bank from the McCall headquarters building.

Mehringer has served in a variety of banking positions during her career, including lending and operations management. Most recently, she was the VP of the enterprise content management department with Glacier Bancorp in Kalispell, Mont.

Mehringer served as a board member for the United Way of Kootenai for seven years.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo