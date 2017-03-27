Idaho First Bank names Bobbi Mehringer SVP bank administration

Bobbi Mehringer has been named SVP bank administration at Idaho First Bank. She holds responsibility for all administrative operations of the bank from the McCall headquarters building.

Mehringer has served in a variety of banking positions during her career, including lending and operations management. Most recently, she was the VP of the enterprise content management department with Glacier Bancorp in Kalispell, Mont.

Mehringer served as a board member for the United Way of Kootenai for seven years.