Matt Doumit named College of Ag associate dean for academics at UI

Animal Scientist Matt Doumit has been named the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences associate dean and director of academic programs. Jodi Johnson-Maynard will serve as interim associate dean until Doumit moves to the job July 31.

Doumit, who has been with CALS since 2008, will succeed Larry Makus, who retired Dec. 31.

Doumit earned his undergraduate degree from Washington State University. His interest in research began as a junior at WSU when he began helping with animal growth projects. As a senior, he was offered a graduate assistantship at South Dakota State University to study muscle development. That led to a doctoral program at Michigan State University, and a post-doctoral position at the USDA Meat Animal Research Center at Clay Center, Neb.

Doumit spent 12 years on the faculty at Michigan State, then joined the CALS faculty in a position split between teaching and research. He has employed and mentored 47 undergraduate and 14 graduate students in his research laboratory.