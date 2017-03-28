A. Patrice Burgess honored with 2017 Idaho WWAMI Alumni Award

A. Patrice Burgess, M.D., FAAFP, has received the Idaho WWAMI Alumni Award for Excellence in Mentoring, Teaching, Leadership and Patient Care. Burgess is a 1990 graduate of the UWSOM Idaho WWAMI medical education program.

A practicing family physician in Boise for more than 20 years, Dr. Burgess received her undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Idaho and completed residency training at the Family Practice Residency of Idaho in Boise, where she served as co-chief resident in 1993. After residency, she served as a physician in the U.S. Air Force in Phoenix before returning to Boise to teach in the residency program where she trained. Burgess has served in several clinical and administrative roles, including medical director of physician relations at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medicine Center.

Burgess is active in organized medicine and has held leadership roles with the American Medical Association and the Idaho Medical Association. She was elected as the first woman president of the IMA in 2005. She now serves as the Idaho Delegate to the AMA, also the first woman to hold this position in Idaho.