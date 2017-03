Carlyn Blake, the executive director of Usful Glassworks, was one of 50 women honored March 9 at IBR’s Women of the Year awards at the Boise Centre East.

Blake, a former vice president at Key Bank, operates a nonprofit organization that provides job training to the area’s very neediest residents and turns recycled bottles into glassware that is sold around the United States. Usful Glassworks has placed more than 200 people in jobs in the Treasure Valley and recycled more than 600,000 bottles.